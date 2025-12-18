MadaLuxe Group announces acquisition in jewelry brand Ippolita

Luxury goods company MadaLuxe Group has acquired a majority stake in New York-based fine jewelry brand Ippolita.

The acquisition comes as MadaLuxe Group continues to expand its existing portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands, which includes premium tequila brand Tequila Enemigo. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ippolita into the MadaLuxe Group family,” said Adam Freede, CEO and Co-Founder of MadaLuxe Group, in a statement. “Ippolita is an iconic brand with a rich artistic heritage, extraordinary customer loyalty, and a timeless visual vocabulary.”

“We see a significant opportunity to drive brand growth through strategic support and investment. Above all, we saw a great chance to add someone as talented as Ippolita to the MadaLuxe family, who views the importance of people and company culture the same way that we do.”

Following the acquisition of Ippolita, the brand’s founder, Ippolita Rostagno, will continue in her role as chief creative officer, where she oversees all aspects of design across the brand’s signature 18-karat gold and sterling silver collections.

“I founded Ippolita with the belief that fine jewelry should celebrate the artistry of the hand and honor the individuality of the women who wear it,” said Rostagno in a statement. “Joining MadaLuxe Group opens an exciting new chapter—one that allows us to protect our heritage while embracing meaningful opportunities for growth. I am delighted to continue guiding the brand’s creative vision as we reach an even broader global audience.”

Founded in 1999 by artist and designer Ippolita Rostagno, the brand launched exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman, before expanding across the country. The brand is best known for its sculptural forms, distinctive hand-hammered metals, proprietary stone-cutting techniques, and its fusion of modern art and Italian craftsmanship. Ippolita is now available at top luxury retailers globally and continues to lead the accessible fine jewelry market.

The acquisition of Ippolita reflects MadaLuxe Group's focus on investing in timeless, established fine brands. Leveraging its global reach and proven track record, MadaLuxe Group will now drive Ippolita's expansion in key international markets.