"Made in China" hopes for improvement with Trump visit

Canton - In the heat of a vast wholesale market in southern China, surrounded by clothing and footwear, traders are hoping that Donald Trump's announced visit will ease the American tariffs penalising their exports.

Manufacturers and factories in Guangdong province, the country's manufacturing heartland, have borne the full brunt of the White House occupant's customs duties in recent years.

The global trade war launched by Trump in 2025 after his return to power had resulted in exorbitant surcharges on certain Chinese products of up to 145 percent.

A one-year truce on most tariffs was agreed in October between the American president and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. However, for sellers at the Canton market, orders have dried up.

"It's quite noticeable. American customers have almost disappeared," says Zhou Hua, sales manager at "1988", a jeans manufacturer.

Guangdong province accounted for approximately one fifth of Chinese foreign trade last year, totalling 9,490 billion yuan, according to Chinese Customs.

The White House announced that Trump would travel to China on May 14 and 15 after a postponement of several weeks due to the war in the Middle East. Beijing has not confirmed these dates.

Zhou hopes this visit will lead to a reduction in customs duties and revive demand for his jeans.

The United States accounts for only around 10 percent of exports from "1988", which sells primarily in China and elsewhere worldwide. Yet they remain a fashion hub and therefore a strategic market, where being present and visible can lead to new contracts.

"We don't want to put all our eggs in one basket," explains Zhou.

The US Supreme Court overturned a large portion of the global tariffs decreed by Trump in February.

He subsequently imposed a new universal 10 percent surcharge, valid for 150 days, which also applies to Chinese products.

Hopes for peace

According to Guo Tao, the owner of "1988", Trump's visit will help "break the ice".

"When two countries engage in a tariff war, everyone loses. There are no winners," he says.

He is also concerned about rising raw material costs, fuelled by the war in the Middle East.

"As traders, all we want is a prosperous economy, a stable country and world peace."

In the aisles of the wholesale market, Chinese and foreign buyers haggle. Nearby, stand managers promote their products live on the internet in front of their smartphone screens.

A handbag seller, Ms Zhuang, explains that her small shop is not directly affected by American tariffs. She "clearly" feels the repercussions, however, as Chinese customers are more budget-conscious.

"As for my expectations" regarding the American president's visit, "I have none," she states bluntly, considering Trump "untrustworthy".

In another Canton wholesale market, pink streamers and disco balls hang from the ceiling of Wen Linpeng's shop, which sells coloured soaps, perfumes and makeup products.

His business is not focused on the United States, yet he hopes Trump's trip will foster cooperation between the two countries.

China will welcome the American president with open arms if he is "truly sincere", he predicts.

"If he's not friendly, if he demands concessions from China or forces our hand on something, we'll give him a taste of his own medicine," he warns.

"But if he's willing to cooperate, we'll be delighted to work with him."