Made-to-measure suits for men come to Austria with Sartoria Vienna

Two year ago, Fashion United portrayed The Shirt Dandy, an Austrian company that makes customised shirts for men in India. Now, founder and entrepreneur Thomas Hebenstreit has taken the next step in reshaping the made-to-measure industry and has launched a new European label, Sartoria Vienna.

It is geared for the European premium market and offers made-to-measure suits starting from 900 euros. They are crafted in the EU using premium Italian fabrics. The brand specializes in Western wedding and formal wear, delivering “timeless design, Italian elegance and digital convenience”.

The suits can be viewed and customised online (using the AI-based configurator) or in the new Sartoria Vienna store, which opened on 5th May in Graz, Austria. A second store is planned for the first quarter of 2026 in Vienna.

The Sartoria Vienna store in Graz, Austria. Credits: Sartoria Vienna

While The Shirt Dandy will continue to focus on India with stylish, accessible custom shirts delivered via fittings at home and online, Sartoria Vienna targets the European premium market. Both brands are brought together under a unified House of Brands strategy designed for international scale.

“Europe and India are fundamentally different markets - in how people dress, what they expect, and how they shop,” says Hebenstreit. “By building a House of Brands “Sartorial Collective”, we honour those market differences while creating a structure that’s investable, scalable and designed for strategic growth across both regions.”

To propel the launch of Sartoria Vienna, Hebenstreit successfully closed a strategic angel round, bringing on board two new co-founders, thus securing over two decades of experience in the custom menswear industry.

Global platform for access to Western markets

Hebenstreit emphasises that most Indian fashion startups lack access to Western markets - limiting their global relevance and investor appeal. The new House of Brands model changes that.

“We’re building a global platform while still providing the opportunity to invest locally in standalone businesses. Indian VCs, for example, can back The Shirt Dandy, or Sartoria Vienna only or invest globally - all while sharing long-term upside across the group,” states Hebenstreit.

“By combining deep local insight with international ambition, and aligning resources through smart capital allocation, we’re creating something rare in custom fashion: a brand family that’s both culturally sensitive and structurally scalable,” he adds.