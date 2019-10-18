Madewell partners with thredUp to contribute to the circularfashion economy as IPO nears

New York - Anne Crisafulli, SVP of Merchandising at Madewell, explains to FashionUnited that “Our teams work to integrate sustainable practices at every step of our denim’s lifespan, whether you’re purchasing a new pair of jeans that are made at a sustainable factory or recycling old ones through our longstanding recycling program with Blue Jeans Go Green.”

“By partnering with thredUP, a leader in circularity and the fashion resale space, we're able to encourage our customer to buy pre-owned and keep our denim in circulation longer,” further adds Crisafulli.

Madewell keeps strengthening its competitive differentiators as prepares to go public

Madewell shows thus their committed to employing sustainable practices across their business and recognising the practice of circularity as an important way to lessen waste and environmental impact.

J Crew Group’s denim brand Madewell has announced a partnership with thredUp to offer ‘The Madewell Archive,’ a curated selection of pre-owned Madewell jeans.

The idea is to further extend the lifespan of Madewell denim. ‘The Madewell Archive’ is available in select stores in Austin, Chicago, Nashville and NYC starting on October, 14 and will hit California’s stores on November, 1.

Featuring a carefully curated selection of Madewell’s favorite past styles that have been rerouted from thredUP, each pair has been hand-selected, washed and refurbished, then placed back into Madewell stores for customers to purchase and keep in circulation longer. Each pair will be available for 50 dollars.

Image courtesy of Madewell.