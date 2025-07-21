Madhya Pradesh seeks Inditex partnership for textile industry development

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh (MP), an Indian state, has expressed the state's intent to collaborate with global fashion giant Inditex for the comprehensive development of its textile and apparel industry, ANI reports.

In a recent visit to the Spanish company, CM Yadav articulated the government's vision, emphasising, "We seek overall development of textile, apparel industry in MP with Inditex's cooperation." This outreach highlights Madhya Pradesh's ambition to leverage international partnerships to bolster its industrial growth and enhance its position in the global textile and apparel sector.

The potential collaboration with Inditex, known for its extensive supply chain and global retail presence through brands like Zara, Bershka, and Pull&Bear, could bring significant advantages to Madhya Pradesh. This includes the introduction of modern manufacturing techniques, technology transfer, and adherence to international quality standards, which are crucial for enhancing the competitiveness of the state's textile products on a global scale. Furthermore, such a partnership could lead to increased foreign investment, job creation, and skill development programs for local artisans and workers, thereby contributing to the socio-economic upliftment of the region. Madhya Pradesh has a rich tradition in textile production, and a collaboration with a major international player like Inditex could provide the necessary impetus for its industry to achieve new heights in terms of scale, efficiency, and market access.

The Chief Minister proposed a strategic partnership with Inditex across the entire farm-to-fabric value chain. This collaboration is envisioned to not only ensure better prices for farmers but also provide them direct access to international markets. He further highlighted Madhya Pradesh's advancements into the cotton-to-carbon fibre domain, underscoring its growing potential in textile innovation. Yadav extended an invitation to Inditex to explore investment opportunities within the upcoming PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

He stated that "This integrated textile park can serve as a model production site for global brands looking for sustainable, cost-efficient, and traceable textile manufacturing." He also noted that Madhya Pradesh currently exports textiles and garments valued at over Rs 7,000 crore annually, with Europe being a significant destination. He expressed confidence that a partnership with Inditex could elevate this figure beyond Rs10,000 crore, adding, “Such collaborations will not only benefit our farmers but also create significant employment in rural areas and drive women’s empowerment.”