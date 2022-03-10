Madison Reed names Jose Zuniga as chief financial officer

Beauty brand Madison Reed has announced the appointment of Jose Zuniga as chief financial officer.

The company said in a statement that Zuniga brings with him a wealth of retail and technology experience hailing from his leadership position at Dollar Shave Club, where he most recently served as CFO, as well as roles at Google, Yahoo! and Overture. During his seven year tenure at Dollar Shave Club, Zuniga led the company through its most transformative stages, including its 1 billion dollars acquisition by Unilever and its omnichannel expansion.

"I am thrilled for Jose to be joining Madison Reed during this tremendous period of growth for our company. Not only does his unbelievably unique experience and vision meet the future of Madison Reed as our business expands, but it is also the unmatched passion, heart and soul that he brings to our company," said Amy Errett, CEO and founder of Madison Reed.

In this role, the company added, Zuniga will lead Madison Reed's financial functions, data and analytics and help scale its footprint and growth operations. Zuniga will report to Amy Errett.

"I'm excited to bring my professional experience and financial acumen to Madison Reed, an incredibly powerful omnichannel CPG company that is providing women with a better way to colour their hair through its multi-channel approach, superior customer experience and prestige products," added Zuniga.

Madison Reed is rapidly expanding their Hair Color Bar business, with plans to end 2022 with over 80 locations nationwide.