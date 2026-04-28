'Magnificent Seven' results: Why AI capex could disrupt fashion

This week, markets will scrutinise the results of tech leaders Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, Apple, Nvidia and Tesla. At the core of expectations is the need for proof. Their massive investments in artificial intelligence must finally begin to show tangible returns.

Critical equation: billions versus uncertain revenues

Hyperscalers have committed to unprecedented spending. According to estimates reported by Michael Keen (Decision Signal System), their cumulative investments could reach 600 to 750 billion dollars by 2026, with historically high capex-to-revenue ratios.

This imbalance fuels a central concern. The AI economy remains heavily dependent on computing power, with costs increasing almost linearly with usage. Unlike traditional software, margins do not automatically improve with scale. The results published this week will therefore be crucial for identifying tangible signs of monetisation.

Nvidia, barometer of a still euphoric cycle

In this landscape, Nvidia acts as the final arbiter. The group has posted record revenues driven by GPU demand, with quarterly sales of 57 billion dollars, an increase of 62 percent year-over-year. While infrastructure demand remains tight, attention is now shifting to the tech leaders themselves and their ability to transform these costly servers into sustainable revenue.

Why fashion is now on the front line

The impact on the fashion and beauty industry may seem indirect, but it could already be in effect. AI has become a cross-cutting infrastructure that optimises retail and consumer goods at every level. L'Oréal exemplifies this paradigm shift. By extending its partnership with Nvidia, the group has moved from marketing to augmented R&D, capable of simulating formulations at a molecular level to accelerate innovation.

This crossover between fashion and tech is reaching a new milestone with the integration of AI into the core of the product. The partnership between EssilorLuxottica and Meta for the Ray-Ban Meta glasses is the most tangible proof. The fashion accessory becomes an embedded AI terminal, capable of identifying objects or translating in real time. In this case, the commercial success of the frames is directly dependent on the performance of Meta's language models.

Today, the entire value chain is permeated by these technologies. This includes generative marketing for automated campaigns and predictive personalisation for product recommendations. It also extends to the precise optimisation of stock levels and computer-assisted design.

Domino effect on the fashion-tech ecosystem

The consequences of these results extend far beyond Silicon Valley and could reshape the budgets of fashion brands' innovation departments.

A successful outcome: If the tech giants confirm a solid return on investment, AI investments could accelerate further. This would make tools more accessible and encourage luxury and ready-to-wear players to intensify their transformation.

A disappointing outcome: Conversely, lacklustre results could lead to tighter budgets. This would cause a slowdown in tech-fashion collaborations and a sharp contraction for fashion-tech startups specialising in retail data.

Sector under technological influence

This subtly outlines a scenario where fashion becomes increasingly dependent on external forces. The key question is whether the sector is becoming reliant on technological dynamics beyond its control. In an industry historically centred on the creative process, competitiveness may now hinge on access to computing power and mastery of AI platforms. The results of the 'Magnificent Seven' will provide a decisive signal in this regard.