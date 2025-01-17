Magnum Boots partners with K Brands to strengthen US distribution

Magnum Boots has signed a long-term partnership with K Brands as its exclusive distribution partner in the United States.

Through the collaboration Magnum Boots aims to scale its presence in the US by tapping into K Brands distribution network throughout the country. The company also announced that US Army and industry veteran Glen Reich has been appointed as executive director of K Brands, the newly formed brand management and distribution arm of Kroll Corporation Inc.

"Glen’s military and industry experience bring invaluable real-world insight to our development team, providing the perspective we need to expand and innovate our catalog," said Dan Sobiechowski, founder of K Brands.

The company has begun expanding Magnum's presence by securing new dealer partnerships including Leo/Mil-Tac suppliers, sporting goods, farm & ranch stores, as well as footwear retailers and online sellers. K Brands plans to expand community engagement with Magnum through strategic partnerships with first responders, military organizations, and outdoor enthusiast groups.

"It's an exciting time for us as we continue to build on Magnum's legacy of quality and innovation, delivering products that resonate with our customers," added Reich.

Magnum Boots and K Brands will debut their partnership and showcase the latest Magnum product line at SHOT Show 2025, the world's premier event for shooting, hunting, and outdoor trade industries.