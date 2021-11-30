Mahbobeh Sabetnia replaces Heather Jackson as non-executive director on JD Sports Fashion board

JD Sports Fashion has announced that after more than six years on the board, Heather Jackson has stepped down from her position as non-executive director, with effect from November 29, 2021. The company also announced that, with effect from the same date, Mahbobeh Sabetnia was appointed as a non-executive director.

Commenting on her departure, Peter Cowgill, the company’s executive chairman, said in a release: “I would like to thank Heather for her valuable contribution to the board throughout the last six years. During that period, the company has developed considerably to become one of the UK’s prominent global retailers.”

The company added that Sabetnia is a strategic and results driven executive with significant digital transformation experience across various sectors. She has been at the forefront of e-business expansions, leading data-driven consumer insights to unlock value and framing new business propositions. She has an extensive track record delivering digital growth in global organisations and has held executive roles within Amazon.com Inc, McDonald’s Corporation, HSBC and, most recently, Mars Inc.

“Mahbobeh has very relevant digital and e-commerce experience and her expertise will add significantly to the balance and skill sets of the JD board. I have every confidence that she will be a real asset, as we continue the global expansion of our best in class digital and physical retail proposition,” added Cowgill.