Maison Margiela CEO reportedly resigns from position

The chief executive officer of Maison Margiela, Gianfranco Gianangeli, is believed to have resigned from the company and is set to leave in the coming weeks.

The next move by Gianangeli, who has been with the brand since mid-2020, could not immediately be learned.

The news was reportedly confirmed to WWD by the brand’s parent company OTB, which also told the media outlet that a successor had already been identified, and was expected to arrive in the coming months.

Since joining the company, Gianangeli has attained a private image, following a no-interview or photo policy despite the business’ success in recent years.

The house’s current creative director, British designer John Galliano, has been at the helm since 2014, and has been credited with leading its success within the accessories and retail sector.

Gianangeli had initially entered Maison Margiela from his namesake knitwear manufacturer in Italy, before which he served as global retail director at Givenchy and associate international director at Prada.

OTB first snapped up a majority stake in Margiela in 2002 as part of a number of acquisitions made by the group at the time, as it looked to become a multi-brand conglomerate.

Today, its portfolio includes the likes of Marni, Viktor & Rolf and Jil Sander.

Update May 15, 14:50: This news has now been confirmed to FashionUnited by OTB.