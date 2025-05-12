Major UK property firms join forces for Central London Jobs Fair to combat unemployment

A powerful alliance of Britain's leading property companies is set to make a significant impact on London's job market. These firms are collaborating to host a large-scale recruitment event aimed at reducing unemployment and providing valuable opportunities to job seekers.

The "Made in Central London" jobs fair, spearheaded by The Crown Estate in partnership with industry giants like British Land, Grosvenor, Shaftesbury Capital, and supported by Westminster City Council and the Department for Work and Pensions, will be held this coming Friday, May 16th at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square.

This initiative strives to connect up to 1,000 individuals seeking employment with over 30 prominent UK brands spanning retail, hospitality, leisure, construction, and facilities management. Attendees can expect to engage with representatives from names such as Liberty, Jo Malone, Burberry, Fortnum & Mason, and Gordon Ramsay Restaurants. Leading construction and facilities companies, including CBRE, will also be present to recruit.

The event will focus on facilitating speed interviews and direct, face-to-face interactions. This streamlined approach offers job seekers the potential to secure job offers on the spot, eliminating the lengthy traditional recruitment process and bypassing the need for CVs. Organizers emphasize that this format significantly improves access to tangible employment opportunities.

With the West End generating 9 billion pounds annually and supporting over 560,000 jobs, this collaborative effort reflects the property sector’s strong commitment to fostering economic growth and creating accessible employment pathways.

The "Made in Central London" jobs fair welcomes all UK residents, including individuals with disabilities, health conditions, or those seeking flexible working arrangements.

Interested job seekers can secure their free attendance by registering on Eventbrite.