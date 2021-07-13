Mamas and Papas announces international expansion plans

Nursery and childrenswear retailer Mamas and Papas is stepping up its international expansion post-Brexit with plans to double exports to Central and Eastern Europe over the next year.

The Huddersfield headquartered company, which designs and manufactures travel systems, nursery furniture and children’s clothing, has signed new overseas partnerships in key overseas markets as part of its long-term ambition to become the “global nursery brand of choice”.

Mamas and Papas sell in multiple European markets and has signed distribution partners and agents in a total of 10 countries, including key markets Russia, Poland and The Czech Republic. The retailer also added that it was “close” to signing agreements covering a further five countries in the Balkan Peninsula.

Its expansion plans don’t stop with Europe. Mamas and Papas said that it was also exploring similar partnerships in the Far East and the Middle East, adding that it plans to double overseas sales to the region over the next year.

Johan Meyfroidt, International general manager at Mamas and Papas, said in a statement: “There has always been strong overseas demand for British heritage brands like Mamas and Papas and our products have sold successfully in a number of markets for decades.

“As we step up our global ambitions, we’re exploring multiple routes to market, from distributors and agents to franchisees and licensing partners. What works in Poland may not work in Malaysia, so it’s important we have the agility to tailor our approach to suit local market dynamics.”

Mark Saunders, chief executive officer at Mamas and Papas, added: “Our international strategy is about scaling our presence in new and existing overseas markets at pace but also at low cost, helping us meet increasing global appetite for our design-led products, especially in those territories with increasingly affluent populations.

“Post-Brexit, it’s important that UK firms think globally about their growth and take full advantage of the enduring appeal of British brands. We’re also continuing to expand our presence in our core UK market, both through our online business and our standalone stores and Next concessions.”

In May 2021, Mamas and Papas announced it was opening more concessions with Next following strong footfall and sales, adding a 2,000 square foot space in Next’s store at Brent Cross Shopping Park. A similarly sized location at the Next Milton Keynes Central Retail Park store will also open on July 30.

Mamas and Papas opened its first Next concession in November 2018 at Bristol’s Cribbs Causeway and has since opened at Sheffield’s Meadowhall and Manchester’s Arndale. The concessions offer travel systems, nursery furniture and children’s clothing, alongside in-store experiences such as personal shopping appointments, car seat consultations, fittings, and click and collect.