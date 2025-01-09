Mamas & Papas celebrates ‘record’ peak trading, outlines expansion plans

Nursery brand Mamas & Papas reported “record” sales over the Black Friday and Christmas trading period ahead of ambitious expansion plans for the coming year.

Total group sales over the 13 week period to 29 December were up 5 percent year-on-year, with retail sales rising 8 percent and peaking at 13 percent over Black Friday.

Group profit also increased by 8 percent, having benefited from retaining stronger prices over the period, despite heavy discounting elsewhere in retail.

The company credited the increases with strong performance seen both overseas, where sales rose 80 percent, and in the UK, for which its market share reached a new peak of 20 percent in November.

On the back of this performance, Mamas & Papas said it was now plotting a major expansion for the coming year.

In the next 12 months, it is aiming to expand into 20 new locations to cater to growing demand, including via a new partnership with Australian department store, Myers.

The company currently operates 21 standalone stores and 40 concessions in the UK, and 29 overseas concessions across Spain, Indonesia and Thailand.

In a statement, Nathan Williams, CEO of Mamas & Papas, said: “Whilst the macroeconomic situation continues to weigh heavily on consumer sentiment, the enduring strength of the nursery and baby category and the growing presence of our brand in the UK and overseas gives us a lot of confidence in the year ahead.

“Meanwhile our growing data capabilities mean we’re better able to tailor support for new and expectant parents and be even more helpful at critical points of their pregnancy journey.”