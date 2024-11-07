Mamas & Papas increases full year sales boosted by retail expansion

Nursery brand Mamas & Papas reported sales increase of 7.1 percent to 154.3 million pounds for the 12 months period driven by retail expansion in the UK and overseas. Underlying profit for the year was up 27 percent to 13.2 million pounds and adjusted pre-tax profit up 33 percent to 9.1 million pounds.

The company said in a release that sales across its 36 UK concessions with M&S and Next grew 48 percent in the period driven by six additional destinations as well as the full-year sales impact from 15 new locations opened in the prior year.

Commenting on the full year trading, Nathan Williams, chief executive officer of Mamas & Papas, said: “Last year we saw the benefits of our investment in the brand and the business, with profitable sales growth from our key retail and e-commerce channels. We’re also continuing to focus on new international partnerships as we globalise our brand, building on the momentum we’ve already created overseas.”

The Huddersfield-based company, which designs and sells travel systems, nursery furniture and baby products, added that it would continue to fill gaps in its retail estate to make the brand more easily accessible to customers across the UK and build its market share, which has more than doubled over the last four years.

The company opened its biggest ever concessions in Cardiff earlier this year within Marks & Spencer stores, benefitting from the retailer’s footfall whilst providing a full baby and nursery range for its customers and access to its in-store advisors.

Mamas & Papas also operates 28 overseas concessions with El Corte Ingles in Spain, MAP Active in Indonesia and Central Department Store Group in Thailand, with more planned for the year ahead.

The retailer, founded by husband-and-wife duo David and Luisa Scacchetti in 1981 with a single store in Huddersfield, has also expanded its product ranges within Christmas gifts and toys category.