Mamas & Papas partners with Oxfam to launch take-back scheme

High street nursery brand Mamas & Papas is partnering with charity Oxfam to launch a clothing take-back scheme to extend the life of its baby clothes by enabling its customers to re-love, repurpose or recycle.

The partnership is part of the brand’s commitment to placing environmental, social and governance at the heart of its business and coincides with a financial sponsorship to Woodland Trust, the UK's largest woodland conservation charity to help protect native woodland in the Northern Forest and fund a new woodland grove in Bolton.

In a statement, Nathan Williams, chief operating officer of Mamas & Papas, said: “Through our Oxfam partnership, we want to make it easy for our customers to donate items they no longer need, increasing circularity, reducing landfill and raising vital funds to tackle global poverty.”

Lorna Fallon, retail director at Oxfam GB, added: "We're excited to partner with Mamas & Papas to help people donate clothes to Oxfam, which will raise vital funds to fight poverty around the world."

Mamas & Papas joins Ethical Trading Initiative’s code of labour practice

In addition, the retailer confirmed that it has become a member of the Ethical Trading Initiative's (ETI) code of labour practice. The code aims to improve and safeguard the human rights of overseas workers across its global supply chain, addressing issues such as wages, hours of work, health and safety and the right to join free trade unions.

Williams added: “Whilst we’re already committed to ethical trading through SMETA audits, our ETI membership meanwhile enhances our commitment by deepening our relationships, not just with our suppliers but also their workers. We’re excited to work with ETI to drive these initiatives as members and deepen our understanding of what’s needed to achieve them.

“The challenges over the last couple of years have confirmed our resilience as a business and our receptiveness to change. This is all about looking forward – working with the right partners to ensure our ESG strategy delivers a meaningful and measurable impact on our communities and stakeholders.”