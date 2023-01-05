Mamas & Papas sees record holiday sales

British nursery and childrenswear retailer Mamas & Papas has reported a strong festive trading period with sales “significantly” above pre-pandemic levels.

In the eight weeks to December 25, sales were up 16 percent year-on-year.

It came as shoppers flocked back to physical stores following the end of lockdown restrictions last year.

Mamas & Papas’ store-based sales grew 27 percent during the period, driven by double-digit like-for-like sales and new store openings.

Breaking it down by category, children’s clothing was up 43 percent, while toys and gifts increased 27 percent.

The retailer also experienced its best-ever trading day on Black Friday, with 30 of its 52 stores setting new records.

“We are proud and delighted to be reporting such a strong performance as we remain on track for a record-breaking year for Mamas & Papas,” said Mamas & Papas CEO Mark Saunders in a statement.

“Our digital business made a positive contribution, footfall and store-based sales significantly surpassed pre-pandemic levels over the Black Friday and Christmas trading period, which is a clear sign of Britain’s love of the high street,” he said.

Saunders added that the company is showing “resilience” across all product categories in the nursery market despite the cost of living crisis, and is now achieving a 17 percent share.

Looking ahead, the retailer said it would continue to invest in its concessions partnerships with high street giants Next and Marks & Spencer. It opened a total of 15 concessions with the former and two with the latter in 2022.