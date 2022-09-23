Mango closes independent label Alter Made after less than a year

Spanish retailer Mango has closed its Alter Made brand less than a year after its launch.

Introduced in November 2021, Alter Made was Mango’s first independent label as the group looked to diversify its portfolio.

Alter Made had a higher price point than Mango’s other ranges, and was marketed as a brand with a focus on “sustainability, wellness, and conscious consumption”.

But that project has now come to an end, according to a report by Spanish fashion news publication Modaes.

The retailer will now focus on premium products through Mango’s ‘Selection’ collection.

“The Alter Made project has not been able to achieve the planned objectives independently, so the company will integrate some of the lessons learned from the last twelve months into its structure,” Mango told Modaes.

Additionally, the retailer told FashionUnited it has offered Alter Made staff the opportunity to join Mango.