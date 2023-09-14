Mango expands online retail into 22 new markets amid expansion plans

Spanish retailer Mango has brought its online e-commerce platform to 22 new countries, building on its ongoing international expansion plans centred around localisation.

Now, the new regions, predominantly based in Africa, will have access to the brand’s women’s, men’s, teen’s and kids’ lines, ultimately bringing Mango’s overall online presence to over 110 locations.

While in the likes of Ghana, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Haiti, the launch of Mango’s e-commerce marks the first time the brand has entered the territories, for other locations the online store strengthens the commercial presence of the label.

This rings true for countries such as Sri Lanka, Cameroon and Kenya, among others, where the retailer already operates physical stores.

Over the course of 2023, Mango has been upping its efforts in its online channel, which has grown around 10 percent compared to the previous year as it began to venture into Brazil.

The rapid expansion follows a successful financial year for Mango too, when in 2022, it reported online sales had reached 960 million euros, representing 36 percent of the company’s total turnover.

Its internationalisation strategy has been focused on the idea of localisation, through which it enters new markets and adapts its services to the needs and customs required in each location.

In a release, Elena Carasso, Mango’s online and customer director, said: “Opening up our e-commerce in various countries in Africa, especially in ones in which we do not have a presence, will not only allow us to gain knowledge of the market, but also strengthen our capacity to satisfy the needs of our customers in each territory.”