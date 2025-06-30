Mango invests in The Post Fiber, to incorporate recycled fibres into collections

Spanish fashion giant Mango has stepped in as the “first major brand” to invest in The Post Fiber. The start-up manages and recycles post-consumer textile waste to be used in the production of new fibres for the creation of garments.

Made via Mango StartUp Studio, the brand’s start-up accelerator, the funding intends to contribute to Mango’s wider sustainability strategy, in which it has committed to using 100 percent fibres with a “lower environmental impact” by 2030.

In addition to the investment, the director of Mango Kids and Mango Teen, Berta Moral, will be joining The Post Fiber’s board of directors. Other terms of the investment were not disclosed.

In a statement, Moral said that through the partnership with the firm, Mango seeks “not only to significantly advance our commitment to integrate a higher percentage of recycled fibres into our collections, but also to support the growth of these emerging companies that are transforming the industry”.

To coincide with the news, Mango has launched a limited-edition collection for its youth line, Mango Teen, using The Post Fiber’s recycled fibres.

The capsule consists of 10 products, the “majority of which are made from 80 percent recycled material”, of which 15 percent comes from The Post Fiber, a press release stated.

The remaining recycled material derives from post-industrial waste, while the dye used is created using garment dyeing technique, Pigmentura, which reportedly “reduces water and energy consumption”.

The Post Fiber is a Spanish recycling company made up of four textile firms; Hallotex, Textil Santanderina, Mode-Re and Margasa. According to the company, it complies with the “strictest sustainability criteria” in its process of recycling post-consumer garments and transforming them into fibre for industrial partners to convert into yarns, fabrics and garments.