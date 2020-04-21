Mango names new chief financial officer

Mango has promoted Margarita Salvans as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer and member of the company’s management committee.

The company said in a statement that Salvans, who has been part of the company since 2013, has held positions of responsibility in the areas of store provisioning and management control, and replaces Josep Barberá.

Before joining Mango, Salvans served at Boston Consulting Group and at Caixa Catalunya, where she assumed responsibilities in the areas of pricing and management control during the merger process of the entity, currently integrated in BBVA. Salvans graduated in Business Administration and Management from the Pompeu Fabra University of Barcelona, an MBA from the IESE Business School.

The development takes place amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The company recently announced opening of 135 stores and expects the number of stores open for public to 483 during April, bringing the total to 621.