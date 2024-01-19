Mango partners with Madrid Polytechnic University, gives employees sustainability training

Spanish fashion brand Mango has joined forces with the Centre for Higher Education in Fashion Design (CSDMM, Centro Superior de Diseño de Moda), at the Polytechnic University of Madrid, to deepen its understanding of sustainability. The two signed an agreement and will develop a training programme that is set to kick off in 2024.

The university’s Centre for Higher Education in Fashion Design will train 250 Mango employees in sustainability, Mango announced in a press release. The goal is to train designers and buyers from all Mango clothing lines in areas such as recycling processes, the latest developments in more sustainable materials and fibres, certifications and labelling, and the application of circularity criteria when designing collections.

The training of Mango employees is part of Mango's strategy ‘to attract and retain talent at Mango,’ as per the release sent out by the company. "In 2023, our company was recognised as one of the best employers in the world by Forbes because it has an attractive and differentiated value proposition, which we want to continue promoting based on our company values, training and development, and rewards and benefits for our employees," Leila Rettali, global director of talent and organisational development at Mango, said in the release.

In addition, Mango aims to establish relationships and collaborations with institutions that aim to improve education and generate knowledge. In its news release, Mango also said it wants to take 'a big step' towards a more sustainable business model.

One of the goals for Madrid Polytechnic University is to 'improve society by generating and transferring knowledge and training future professionals.' To achieve this goal, the university enters into agreements with institutions and companies in the fields of architecture, sports, fashion, and technology.

