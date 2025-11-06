Mango partners with TextileGenesis to trace its supply chain

Madrid – The Dutch company TextileGenesis, which specialises in traceability solutions for the textile and fashion industries, has just announced its partnership with the Spanish fashion multinational Mango. They began a collaboration in 2023, which is now scaling up. The Andic family's company is adopting TextileGenesis' tools to trace and shed light on its supply chain.

Founded in 2018 by Indian entrepreneur Amit Gautam, a former director of the Austrian multinational Lenzing, which specialises in sustainable fibre production, and recognised in the H&M Foundation's 2020 “Global Change Award”, TextileGenesis has been owned by the French company Lectra since the end of 2022. It offers a comprehensive SaaS (Software as a Service) platform. This platform enables fashion brands and sustainable textile manufacturers to have digitised, reliable, secure, and complete traceability throughout their entire value chain. This covers from the origin of the fibres to the moment the garments reach the consumer. The tools help authenticate both ends of the supply chain. They also identify potential legal and compliance risks for textile, leather, and footwear brands within their own value system.

As part of its growing commitments and objectives for transparency and traceability, Mango began testing TextileGenesis' solutions in 2023. Since then, the Spanish company has successfully tracked more than 6,000 tonnes of sustainable fibres and over 40 million finished product units throughout its value chain, according to the Dutch company. This was achieved using TextileGenesis' SaaS solutions. The platform has also reportedly enabled Mango to onboard and involve more than 1,000 of its supply chain suppliers from 23 countries. This has provided the Spanish company with visibility over its value chain that extends far beyond certified fibres. It now includes traceability for conventional materials, leather, and footwear. They are now set to take a further step in advancing the traceability of their value chain by formalising their partnership with TextileGenesis.

Amit Guatam, founder and CEO of TextileGenesis. Credits: TextileGenesis.

“The need for a transparent supply chain has never been more pressing, fuelled by an increase in regulations and growing consumer expectations for sustainability and ethical practices,” TextileGenesis stated in a note. In this context, Amit Guatam, the company's founder and CEO, added, “achieving such transparency is a significant challenge for brands like Mango, given the complexity of their global supply chains. Ensuring accurate traceability requires an advanced solution capable of providing detailed information and verifiable data at every stage of production.” Faced with these challenges, “we are pleased to help Mango achieve its sustainability goals,” Guatam added, “by adopting traceability and creating a transparent value chain.”

Mango's response to traceability challenge

Through its alliance with TextileGenesis and the implementation of its solutions, Mango is successfully addressing the growing challenge of traceability. This path is fraught with obstacles but holds great potential for growth. The Spanish multinational will now seek to unlock this potential by using a comprehensive package of traceability solutions from the Dutch company.

The manufacturing process of a Mango garment. Credits: TextileGenesis.

During the initial collaboration phase, which began in 2023, several “key milestones” were reached. The “impact” of TextileGenesis' solutions on Mango's traceability and transparency objectives was clearly demonstrated. Consequently, the Spanish company will now implement a comprehensive set of digital tools from the TextileGenesis offering. These solutions include its “Fiber-to-Retail” module for tracing certified sustainable fibres and the new “Supply Chain Discovery” module from TextileGenesis. The latter allows for a reverse traceability process, from the final product back to the origin of the materials.

“Mango is fully committed to transparency throughout its supply chain and wishes to go further; this is where TextileGenesis comes in,” emphasised the Dutch company. “This collaboration reinforces Mango's commitment to building a transparent value chain. It also positions the company as a leader in preparing for upcoming regulations and the constantly evolving expectations of consumers worldwide.”

In summary Mango has formalised an alliance with TextileGenesis to enhance the traceability and transparency of its supply chain, a key move in response to growing regulatory demands for sustainability and consumer expectations.

During the pilot phase, which began in 2023, Mango successfully tracked more than 6,000 tonnes of sustainable fibres and 40 million product units, involving over 1,000 suppliers from 23 countries.

The partnership will lead to Mango's implementation of advanced TextileGenesis modules, such as "Fiber-to-Retail" and "Supply Chain Discovery", providing comprehensive visibility of its value chain from the origin of the fibres to the end consumer.