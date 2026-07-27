Mango posts H1 sales of 1.85 billion euros amidst slowed growth

Madrid – Spanish fashion multinational Mango has just reported its turnover results for the first half of 2026. During this period, from January to June, the company continued to post positive turnover growth. However, the rate was significantly lower than previously.

The management of the Spanish company announced that Mango closed the first six months of its current 2026 fiscal year with total sales of 1.85 billion euros (2.11 billion dollars). This figure is +7.2 percent higher—or +10.7 percent at constant exchange rates—than the turnover recorded at the end of the same first half of 2025. A year ago, Mango closed the period with total sales of 1.73 billion euros. This represented a year-over-year sales growth of +12 percent—or +14 percent at constant exchange rates—compared to the results of the first half of the previous year.

Comparing these results clearly shows a slowdown in the Spanish company's growth rate, both in reported results and at constant exchange rates. This slowdown appears to have been more pronounced at the start of this very complex 2026 financial year. This is true both on a macroeconomic scale and in terms of the company's own performance, considering Mango completed its last fiscal year of 2025 with a growth rate of +13 percent and annual sales of 3.77 billion euros.

Despite this easing of revenue momentum, “we are approaching the final stretch of our 4E 2024-2026 Strategic Plan with the goal of reaching four billion in turnover by the end of this financial year,” noted Toni Ruiz, chairman and chief executive officer of Mango, in a statement provided by the Spanish fashion multinational. “The results for the first half of the year show a positive trend, with growth above the market average, and strengthen our position as an international benchmark in fashion,” defended the executive, who is also a shareholder with 5 percent of the company's share capital. Therefore, “in a highly complex environment, we are making progress thanks to a distinctive value proposition, our commitment to expansion, and the hard work and dedication of all the teams at Mango”.

With 77 percent of business being international

Among the details provided by the company for the first half of 2026, by business line, Mango stated that the bulk of turnover continued to be led by sales from its “Woman” line, although no specific figures or percentages were given. This was followed by the “Man” line for menswear. The smaller “Kids” and “Teen” lines for children and young adults, and the “Home” line for home collections, continued to advance their consolidation strategies, both in physical stores and online.

Regarding its performance by sales channel, in-store sales accounted for 68 percent of the company's total turnover, with the online channel representing the remaining 32 percent of Mango's total turnover for the first half of 2026. This percentage is higher than the 31 percent the channel represented at the end of the first half of 2025. The increase, for which no total figures were provided, was reportedly driven by double-digit growth in online sales, which continues to be one of Mango's main growth drivers.

Finally, by market, Spain remained Mango's main global market, accounting for 23 percent of the company's total sales. This is a key and representative percentage, which has actually grown from the 22 percent it represented at the end of the first half of 2025, when Mango's international sales accounted for 78 percent of its turnover. This percentage has naturally decreased and now stands at around 77 percent. France is the Spanish company's leading international market, followed by Turkey, Germany and the US.

With 90 million euros in investments

A particularly noteworthy factor from the start of 2026 is the nearly 90 million euros Mango has invested during the first half of the year. These funds were allocated to expanding and improving its stores, strengthening its operations and logistics capabilities, and expanding its headquarters. All these initiatives fall under the umbrella of the 4E Strategic Plan, which the company continued to promote during the first half of the year. Key moves included signing Hailey Bieber as an ambassador; launching a capsule collection with British house Richard James for its menswear line and with US brand Eckhaus Latta for its womenswear line; and renovating 37 stores and opening 127 new ones.

As a result of these initiatives, regarding its retail portfolio, Mango ended the first half of the year with a total of 2,960 stores across more than 120 countries. This figure is 35 stores higher than the 2,925 the company had at the end of the first half of 2025. Mango plans to continue this growth through its expansion plans in France, with investments of 66 million euros to open 45 stores by 2028, 15 of which will open in 2026. In Italy, an agreement with Coin will see 22 stores open between next September and 2028. In the UK and Turkey, the company plans to add 10 new points of sale in each market during 2026. For this year, regarding Spain, Mango also aims to end the year with more than 10 standalone Mango Home stores located throughout the country.

In this regard, and to put the expansion of its retail network into context, which the company has been accelerating in recent years, Mango reported having a total of 2,700 points of sale at the close of the 2023 financial year when it presented its new 4E Strategic Plan in March 2024. The company aimed to build on this figure with an ambitious plan for 500 new openings by 2026. According to the latest data, 260 net openings have been completed so far.