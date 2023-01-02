Mango publishes tier 3 factory list as part of new sustainability strategy

Fashion retailer Mango has become “one of the first major fashion companies in Spain” to publish its tier 3 factory list, following on from the release of its tier 1 and 2 suppliers.

It comes as part of the company's new sustainability strategy, ‘Sustainable Vision 2030’, through which it hopes to emphasise the traceability and transparency of its value chain.

The tier 3 list covers the brand’s suppliers of fabrics and fittings, making public their names, addresses, number of employees and the type of product they supply.

According to Mango’s press release, the list has been compiled in accordance with the requirements of the Transparency Pledge Standard, an initiative centred around boosting transparency in fashion supply chains.

Through the publications, Mango said it will continue the process of auditing its suppliers and ensuring appropriate working conditions are fulfilled for its workers.

Turkey, China and India lead the way

At the end of 2022, the brand reported it had 2,400 factories globally considered to be either tier 1, 2 or 3.

Turkey was home to the largest number of factories, with 663, followed by China at 651, India at 214, Spain at 169 and Italy with 150.

Linked to the third pillar of Mango’s strategy, centred around traceability, the move falls alongside other similar value chain-based initiatives, including a number of social action projects the company is planning in the next few years.

These include “traceable” collaborations with organisations, such as the Spanish Red Cross and Save The Children, as well as training projects that will focus on providing children and women access to education in countries like India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Mango said it would further be strengthening ties with universities to boost the insertion of young people into the job market.