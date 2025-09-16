Mango receives recognition among 'World's Best Companies 2025' by Time Magazine

Spanish fast fashion retailer Mango has been recognized as one of the “best companies in the world” for a second year running by Time Magazine.

The global ranking from the publication, now in its third year, is based on an assessment conducted by Time Magazine and Statista, and includes a comprehensive analysis methodology that examines companies across three core criteria: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability performance.

Mango demonstrated substantial advancement within the ranking system, ascending over 400 positions to secure 589th place, based on its performance outcomes, sustainability initiatives, and workforce commitment.

The only Spanish representative in the apparel, footwear, and sporting goods category, the recognition comes as Mango continues to expand internationally. In 2024, Mango reported 3.3 billion euros in turnover for the first time, results that reinforced the trajectory established by its 4E Strategic Plan (Elevate, Expand, Earn, and Empower), which targets sales exceeding 4 billion euros by 2026.

A strategic framework, it integrates international market expansion, innovation initiatives, and sustainability practices while enhancing customer experience across both physical and digital platforms.