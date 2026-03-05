Mango reports another historic year with record sales and 13 percent growth

Spanish fashion multinational Mango reported this morning the company's results at the close of its latest fiscal year, 2025. The period concluded with another historic turnover.

The company achieved a turnover of 3.77 billion euros, up 13 percent on 2024. This previous year had already set a historic record, although with more moderate growth.

The company's operating result, measured in terms of EBITDA, stood at 722 million euros, also registering an increase of 13 percent. Net profit reached 242 million euros, up 11 percent on the previous year, consolidating the company's profitability.

Toni Ruiz, president and chief executive officer of Mango, highlighted in the company's statement that they have managed to transform “a complex year into an extraordinary one”. He noted they reached “record figures in our main indicators and [strengthened our] profitability in a sustained way”. Ruiz also expressed satisfaction, stating that “these milestones are the reflection of a company that has known how to consolidate its business model and project its value proposition with a marked global ambition”.

Revenue growth in 2025 was driven by the expansion of the physical store network and the strengthening of the online channel. The online channel now accounts for nearly one-third of the group's total turnover.

During the year, Mango opened more than 260 points-of-sale and completed 86 refurbishments. This brought its total retail space to nearly 900,000 square metres across more than 120 markets. Spain, France, Turkey, Germany and the US remain its main markets, accounting for 78 percent of global revenue.

This expansion was supported by a record investment of 225 million euros. The funds were primarily allocated to store renovation and optimisation; the development of Campus Mango; and strengthening the company's technological and logistical capabilities.

In terms of business lines, Woman continued to lead sales with 79 percent of turnover. Man, Kids, Teen and Home accounted for the remaining 21 percent.

Looking ahead to 2026, Mango plans to maintain its international expansion strategy. The company will also continue to balance its physical and digital channels. In parallel, the company is continuing to incorporate sustainability criteria into its collections. Currently, 80 percent of the fibres used have a lower environmental impact, with 32 percent of these sourced from recycled materials.