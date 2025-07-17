Mango reports strong H1, aims to make US one of top three markets by 2026

Madrid – Spanish fashion multinational Mango has just reported its sales figures for the first half of its current 2025 financial year, showcasing significant double-digit growth.

According to the information provided by Mango's management, the Spanish company closed the first half of its 2025 financial year generating total sales of 1.73 billion euros. This amount represents a 12 percent sales growth (14 percent at constant exchange rates) compared to the 1.54 billion euros the company earned during the same period last year.

"In a sectorial, macroeconomic and geopolitical environment of instability, the positive results of the first half confirm the robustness of our model and strengthen our strategy," emphasised Toni Ruiz, chairman and chief executive officer of Mango, in a statement released by the Spanish company. "We continue to grow with a long-term vision, with a differential value proposition that is well received by our customers worldwide." Ruiz highlighted these as key elements of a strategy that has once again led to a "continuous improvement in the company's sales channels."

Positive growth across channels, markets and business lines

Analysing Mango's performance during the first half of the year in more detail, regarding its evolution by business lines, the company simply pointed out that there has been an "increase in sales across its various business lines", but without offering total figures.

Meanwhile, by channel, Mango's management highlighted the positive evolution that the online channel has continued. Online sales represented 31 percent of the company's total half-yearly turnover, amounting to 535.68 million euros, compared to the previous year. This growth occurred while the company continued to boost its physical commercial network, with 30 refurbishments and 78 net openings during this first half of 2025.

Mango closed the period with 2,925 points of sale in more than 120 markets; 1,800 of these are directly operated stores and franchises, and the remaining 1,100 are corners.

Regarding its performance by markets, Mango closed the half with 78 percent of its total turnover coming from its international business, amounting to 1.35 billion euros. This percentage remains consistent with the same period last year, which represented sales of 1.20 billion euros. This sustained evolution is also reflected in the market share that its five main markets continue to occupy in its balance sheets. These markets remain the same as last year: Spain, France, Turkey, Germany and the US. The company maintains its strategic objective of altering this relationship, placing the US among its three largest markets by 2026.

Mango announces changes in its management strcture

During the period still marked by the tragic death of Isak Andic, founder, majority shareholder and non-executive chairman of Mango, the Spanish company finalised its main management bodies during the first half of the year.

Toni Ruiz, its CEO, was confirmed as the new chairman of Mango, and Jonathan Andic as vice chairman. These changes occurred while Manel Adell was appointed as the company's new independent director, a designation followed by the appointment of Helena Helmersson, announced by Mango at the beginning of this week.

