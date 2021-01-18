Mango scraps plus-size Violeta line

Spanish fashion brand Mango is discontinuing its plus-size Violeta range and will instead integrate its larger sizes into its existing Mango womenswear range.

Over the next six months, the company will work to integrate Violeta into Mango Woman, which will now span up to size 54.

The news was first reported by fashion news platform Modaes, before being confirmed to FashionUnited by a Mango spokesperson.

The move will help promote the plus-size business as Mango expects its growth will be greater through its main brand rather than through a sub-brand such as Violeta, Modaes reported, citing company sources.

Violeta, which was launched back in 2014, currently has a network of around seventy stores across different countries including Spain, France and Russia.

By February 2022, Mango plans for Violeta to have completely disappeared from the market.