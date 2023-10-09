Mango shutters marketplace business amid rapid expansion plans

Spanish retail giant Mango has announced that it will be shutting down its marketplace venture as it looks to refocus its attention towards its proprietary sales channels.

The company’s marketplace was first launched in 2021, when Mango began adding third-party brands to its platform, initially starting up with Intimissimi before adding Rituals.

At the time, Mango said the move aimed to increase its commercial offer in complementary product categories, putting to use the company’s own technology to power the e-commerce site.

The marketplace offer became available to customers in the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, the UK, Portugal and France, with its first deal alongside Intimissimi expected to span three years.

In a statement, the group’s online and customer director, Elena Carasso, had noted that Mango was not planning to become a “huge multi-brand marketplace” and it would continue to “analyse new opportunities” to bring customers added value.

Now, confirming its decision in a quote to Fashionnetwork, Mango said: “The company has decided not to continue offering these complementary brands to its offering with the aim of further enhancing its proprietary sales channel and technological capabilities to provide better customer experiences.”

Mango is currently on an ambitious path of expansion as it particularly sets its sights on growing into new international markets, most recently announcing the launch of its e-commerce platform to 22 new countries.

Over the course of 2023, Mango has been upping its efforts in its online channel, which has grown around 10 percent compared to the previous year as it began to venture into Brazil.

Its internationalisation strategy has been focused on the idea of localisation, through which it enters new markets and adapts its services to the needs and customs required in each location.