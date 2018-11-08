Mango to open digital innovation center in Barcelona

Mango, one of the brands under Inditex, is planning on opening a digital innovation center in Barcelona next year, to accelerate its e-commerce growth and develop omnichannel projects for the upcoming years. While the company hopes to inaugurate the new space, which would also host its new offices, by the beginning of 2019, it is still looking at several places in Barcelona’s [email protected] district, also known as “innovation district” or “the Catalan Manchester”.

Even though the new premises haven’t been defined yet, Mango is already recruiting developers, SEO experts, software engineers and other technical professionals. The company said in a statement that it aims the new building to host a total of 100 employees by 2021.

Online sales represented 15 percent of Mango’s earnings in 2017, a 15 percent growth in comparison to the year before. The brand aims to raise that percentage to 20 percent throughout 2019, a goal it had previously set for the end of 2020.

Image: Facebook Mango