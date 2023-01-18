Mango triples India presence, launches menswear collection

European fashion group Mango has tripled its presence in India in the past two years, where the company has also launched its Mango Man collection.

The company said in a release that India has become one of the key focuses of the company’s international growth in Asia and the first country in the continent in terms of number of Mango points of sale, with 85, up 39 compared to the 46 stores the company had at the end of 2021 and three times more than the 28 it had at the end of 2020.

Mango has been implementing its expansion plan in India since 2014 alongside its local franchise partner, Myntra, one of leading fashion players in the country.

“Myntra is the perfect partner for Mango to strengthen our commitment to India, one of the most important markets in our internationalisation strategy. According to all forecasts, this country is destined to become the third-largest consumer market in the world within the next few years and we want Mango to have a significant presence in it. And this only can be done with the help of a local partner,” Daniel López, said Mango’s expansion director.

Mango aims to further expand India presence

In 2023, Mango will continue accelerating its expansion in India by opening more than 35 new stores, including two new flagship stores in Bangalore and Ludhiana, bringing the total store network to more than 110 points of sale by the end of the year.

In addition to this, the company expects to refurbish some stores to adapt them to its Mediterranean-inspired store concept, New Med, already present in the company’s flagship stores around the world.

The new two flagship stores, which will be located in Indiranagar Market street, in the city of Bangalore, and in Royalista Street, in the city of Ludhiana, will have two floors and will stock the three Mango lines available in the country: Mango Woman, Mango Man and Mango Kids.

Mango is present in the country’s major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, Bhopal, Kochi and Surat, and in major shopping centres and department stores.

Mango Man launched in India

As part of its expansion plan in India, Mango has also opened its first Mango Man store in the country.

This point of sale, which opened this month in the DLF Avenue Mall, one of the main shopping centres in the city, represents the launch of its menswear line in India , after the company also launched its Mango Kids line in the country in the past two years.

Mango’s menswear line currently has over 540 stores in nearly 75 markets around the world, as well as the online channel.