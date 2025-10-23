Mango uses digital tools to assess and improve working conditions in its supply chain

Spanish group Mango has announced a strategic partnership with Quizrr, a Swedish educational technology (EdTech) platform specialising in digital training on sustainability and human rights in supply chains. The agreement aims to strengthen sustainability and the protection of labour rights throughout the company's global production network, which is headquartered in Barcelona.

Through this collaboration, Mango aims to promote training for its suppliers and workers on key topics such as labour rights, workplace safety and good business practices, reaffirming its commitment to ethical and responsible production.

Fostering trust and collaboration

The training will be delivered through Quizrr's interactive digital platform, which includes modules on responsible recruitment; safety protocols; equal opportunities; and internal grievance mechanisms.

This approach aims not only to provide knowledge but also to foster trust and collaboration between workers and Mango's business partners, Quizrr explained in a statement.

From Quizrr's perspective, the collaboration represents a risk management tool for the industry. Its CEO, Erika Wennerström, stressed in the document that the technology allows Mango to gain real-time visibility into training progress and potential labour rights gaps within its supplier network. This information, she added, helps the company identify areas for improvement and strengthen operational resilience in an increasingly demanding global environment.

Mango operates in more than 120 markets and closed the 2024 financial year with a turnover of over 3.3 billion euros.