Manolo Blahnik names new chief commercial officer

Luxury footwear and accessories brand Manolo Blahnik has named Elodie Bougenault as its new chief commercial officer to drive the label’s strategic plan globally with a focus on Asia.

Bougenault will join Manolo Blahnik from luxury lingerie brand La Perla, where she has been managing director of EMEA and head of retail operations worldwide. Prior to this, Bougenault was the Asia Pacific managing director at luxury jewellery and watch house Boucheron in Hong Kong. She has also worked in senior roles leading operations in Asia, including at Kate Spade and Marc Jacobs.

In her new role at Manolo Blahnik, Bougenault will be responsible for delivering and executing the global commercial direction of the brand across wholesale, retail and digital channels.

In a statement, the luxury footwear brand added that she will lead the company’s “ambitious expansion plans,” utilising her experience in the Asian market, as well as establishing a “a strong voice in new and existing markets”.

Bougenault starts her new job on June 26 and will be based at the Manolo Blahnik head office in London.

Manolo Blahnik to place focus on Asia following long-running trademark dispute in China

Andrew Wright, the brand’s current chief commercial officer who took on the additional role of president of the Americas in 2019 for its relaunch, will now focus permanently on growth plans for the Americas. These include new stores in both the East and West coasts of its largest market - the US, as well as exploring future opportunities in Central and South America.

Kristina Blahnik, chief executive of Manolo Blahnik, said: “It is my immense pleasure to appoint Elodie Bougenault to lead our global commercial strategy for the business with her proven track record and wealth of experience. Her knowledge of the Asia market will help us explore and plan the exciting new opportunities that winning our 22-year IP court case in the Supreme People’s Court of China last year has opened up.

“With Elodie's global commercial view on the Manolo Blahnik business and Andrew’s focus on the Americas we now have the solid foundations in place to continue to deliver our long-term commercial strategic plan.”

The brand’s Chinese dispute was resolved in July 2022 following a 22-year legal battle, after Manolo Blahnik filed a complaint with the China Trade Mark Office after an individual in the region registered a trademark application for ‘Manolo & Blahnik’ covering footwear.

The Supreme People’s Court of China invalidated the unlawful trademark, which means the footwear brand can now use its name and sell its footwear offerings in the region.