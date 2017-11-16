Marc Darcy annual revenues jump 57 percent

British heritage menswear brand Marc Darcy has recorded a 57 percent rise in revenue year-on-year, a 66 percent growth in average monthly customer spend and a 120 percent rise in visitors to the site since its launch in 2015. The Manchester-based company attributed this growth to increase online marketing efforts, use of high-profile influencers such as Coronation Street, Emmerdale and The Only Way is Essex stars to raise brand awareness among its target audience.

Commenting on the results, Karen Johal, Ecommerce and Creative Director at Marc Darcy, said in a statement: “The past few years have been ambitious for Marc Darcy as we expand our offering from manufacturing and B2B retailing to become an e-tailer. We have launched a brand new website, increased our online presence and undertaken rigorous influencer marketing. Over the past year, we have hired five new permanent roles to help with the increase in business and support our continued efforts to get the Marc Darcy name out there.”

Marc Darcy partners with Cheshire Football Association

The company also announced that Marc Darcy has become an official partner with Cheshire Football Association.

Commenting on the development, Stuart Manifould, Business and Operations Manager at Cheshire FA, said: “Marc Darcy is a perfect fit for Cheshire FA, as we both share a unique passion for football and excellence. I have a longstanding relationship with the Johal family that has centred around football, and the Marc Darcy brand is one that has grown and developed over recent years.”

Marc Darcy is also the official supplier of professional football clubs Coventry City, Falkirk, Oldham and Bury football clubs and has a pending collaboration with men’s footwear retailer, Goodwin Smith. The brand also bagged this year’s Draper’s Menswear Brand of the Year award.

“We are incredibly proud of the Drapers award win and it is a phenomenal achievement for 2017. It is extremely exciting to think about what the future might hold for Marc Darcy. Next year, we will launch a children’s range, renovate our Manchester showroom and have a number of special celebrity collaborations in the pipeline for 2018,” added Johal.

Picture credit:Marc Darcy