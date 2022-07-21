Marc O'Polo announces expansion plans in Europe, Canada

Marc O’Polo has announced plans to establish a physical presence in five new countries in the autumn through shop-in-shop concepts.

The Swedish-German fashion brand said Thursday it has struck deals with a number of leading retailers: Hudson's Bay Company in Canada, Magasin du Nord in Denmark, Attica in Greece, Coin and Rinascente in Italy, and El Cortes Inglés in Spain.

The retailers will begin selling the brand’s FW22 collections from September, before expanding at a later date into denim, footwear, accessories, body- and beachwear, and home products.

Additionally, Marc O’Polo said it plans to open new showrooms in Stockholm, Verona, and Athens.

The move comes as the Stephanskirchen, Germany-based business continues to expand its global presence. Last autumn, it announced it had entered 18 new countries through online channels.

In a statement, Marc O'Polo CEO Maximilian Böck described internationaliation as “the strategic cornerstone for continuing our 55-year success story”.

He continued: “In doing so, we are pursuing an omnichannel approach for the best possible brand and shopping experience for our customers.

“The selected partnerships perfectly complement our online presence in each of these countries, allowing us to increase our brand awareness within their respective markets.”