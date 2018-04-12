March same-store sales improve 6 percent at Cato Fashions

The Cato Corporation reported 4 percent sales rise for the five weeks ended April 7, 2018 to 96.9 million dollars, while same-store sales for the period increased 6 percent from the five weeks ended April 8, 2017.

"March sales were positively impacted by the shift of Easter from April last year to March this year. Due to this shift, the best way to measure our performance is by combining sales for the two months. We expect April same-store sales to be in the high negative single digits and the combined two months' same-store sales to be in the low negative single digits," stated John Cato, the company’s Chairman, President, and CEO in a press release.

As of April 7, 2018, the company operated 1,351 stores in 33 states, compared to 1,373 stores in 33 states as of April 1, 2017.

