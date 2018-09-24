Marchon and Cutler and Gross sign licensing agreement

Marchon Eyewear, Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of quality eyewear and sunwear, and Cutler and Gross Ltd., the British eyewear brand, have announced that they have entered into a long-term exclusive agreement for the distribution of Cutler and Gross sun and optical eyewear throughout the United States.

This agreement leverages the unique scale and expertise of Marchon Eyewear's U.S. distribution network and its increased focus on the luxury segment of the market.

Cutler and Gross' product offering complements Marchon Eyewear's extensive brand portfolio by offering a unique line of British-influenced optical and sun products conceived in London and crafted in Italy. Headquartered in London, Cutler and Gross has boutiques in the U.K., New York, Los Angeles and Toronto, and is stocked in more than 500 doors in 50 countries worldwide.

"Cutler and Gross has built a legacy of impeccable quality and sophisticated British style," said Nicola Zotta, president and CEO of Marchon Eyewear, Inc., in a statement. "This strategic alignment reflects our respect for that legacy, our vision for the future of Cutler and Gross, and the continued growth and prominence of Marchon Eyewear, especially in the luxury category."

In a statement, Graham Cutler, founding partner of Cutler and Gross, said, "We have patiently searched for a partner who shares the same ethos as Cutler and Gross, namely, quality of service, well-made product and customer satisfaction. In Marchon Eyewear, we firmly believe we have found that long-term partner to help us grow and improve our business in the United States. With the experience, expertise and personnel that Marchon Eyewear has on the ground, we are sure we can deliver the best possible service to our customer base there."

It is planned that the Cutler and Gross line will be sold in the U.S. in select department stores, specialty stores, and premium sun and optical retailers, and will continue to be available in Cutler and Gross' retail locations in New York and Los Angeles, as well as online at cutlerandgross.com.

photo: via PR Newswire