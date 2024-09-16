Marcolin and Abercrombie & Fitch secure eyewear licensing agreement

Eyewear group Marcolin has established an exclusive licensing agreement with apparel brand Abercrombie & Fitch Co. which will see it take over the design, production and distribution of eyewear collections for the Abercrombie, Abercrombie Kids and Hollister brands.

Speaking on the partnership, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. CEO, Fran Horowitz, said: “With the strength of our brands, we are excited about category expansion, and we couldn't be more thrilled about our partnership with Marcolin.

“As a leader in the eyewear industry, Marcolin will offer high-quality products to new and existing customers, supporting our long-term growth ambitions.”

The duo said the new partnership reflected a “perfect union between Marcolin’s expertise in creating lifestyle eyewear, and Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s unique style”.

The first evidence of the deal will come to fruition in the form of a spring/summer 2025 A&F Co. eyewear collection, which will be available worldwide in a network of select stores.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO and managing director of Marcolin Group, Fabrizio Curci, said: "We are delighted to welcome Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to our portfolio.

“This new partnership will support our growth and strengthen our presence in the lifestyle segment for younger customers, in line with our long-term strategy.”