Marcolin Group and Emilio Pucci renew licensing agreement through 2024

Marcolin Group will continue designing, producing and distributing Emilio Pucci-branded eyewear through 2024. The two parties have renewed their licensing agreement for five more years.

Emilio Pucci sunglasses have been exclusively produced and distributed by Marcolin Group since 2015. The eyewear company has continued to embody Emilio Pucci's aesthetic codes in eyeglasses and sunglasses through characteristic motifs and colors. The eyewear features modern design concepts and sophisticated craftsmanship.

Marcolin Group, which has a brand portfolio that includes Tom Ford, Bally, Moncler, Roberto Cavalli and Kenneth Cole, will continue creating Emilio Pucci eyewear through December 31, 2024.