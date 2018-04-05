Marcolin Group and Moendi sign joint venture in Mexico

London - Marcolin Group, one of the leading eyewear companies, has signed a joint venture agreement with Moendi, one of the biggest independent distributors in Mexico.

The Marcolin Group owns 51 percent of the new joint venture, named Marcolin Mexico. The new headquarters of the joint venture will be based in Naucalpan, in the state of Mexico, where it will distribute eyewear collections from a number of the brands in the Marcolin Group portfolio.

"We are proud to establish this joint venture with the Goldwasser family," commented Massimo Renon, CEO of the Marcolin Group in a statement. "Their long-lasting experience in the wholesale and retail eyewear distribution across Mexico will allow Marcolin Group to further grow and strengthen its presence in that area."

With more than 25 years of experience in the wholesale and distribution of luxury and diffusion eyewear category in Mexico, Moendi sells more than 250,000 frames a year and counts 20 sales representatives across the country. Owned by the Goldwasser family, Moendi has been a key player in the Mexican market since 1972.

"Our family is extremely proud of the new joint venture partnership with an industry leader like Marcolin Group, making us very excited to represent its leading brand portfolio in Mexico," added Mario Goldwasser, founder of Moendi. "Thanks to the common business vision which is the pillar of our partnership, we will work together to enhance Marcolin Group’s market share in our country."

