Marcolin Group renews eyewear licensing deal with Diesel

London - Marcolin Group has announced the early renewal of its licensing agreement for the design, production and worldwide distribution of Diesel Eyewear brand sunglasses and frames.

The partnership between the two, which first began in 2010, has now been renewed until 2023. "The early renewal of the eyewear license with Diesel expresses our clear willingness to invest in prestigious and international brands in today's market as very complex and competitive as the eyewear one," commented Massimo Renon, Marcolin’s Group Worldwide Commercial General Manager in a statement.

"We are pleased Diesel recognized us as the ideal partner in terms of creativity, distributional strategies and level of service, with which to collaborate and develop synergies to ensure successful results." Marcolin Group, which recently joined forced with the Rivoli Group to form a joint venture, brand portfolio includes a number of premium and high-end brands such as Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Moncler and Ermenegildo Zegna

"Marcolin has always been a partner able to deeply understand the DNA of our brand, interpreting the style through eyeglass and sunglasses of high quality and technicality," added Alessandro Bogliolo, CEO Diesel.

Photo: Diesel