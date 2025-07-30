Marcolin H1 sales up slightly, Rag & Bone eyewear license signed

In the first six months of 2025, Marcolin recorded net sales of 295.7 million euros. This represents an increase of 0.3 percent at constant exchange rates. The eyewear company consolidated its margin, with adjusted EBITDA standing at 52.3 million euros. The impact on net sales was positive, standing at 17.7 percent.

In the first half of the year, the company announced license renewals with Max Mara, Guess, Adidas and Gant. It also signed an exclusive eyewear licensing agreement with Rag & Bone.

EMEA and the Americas were confirmed as the main sales regions. EMEA generated revenues of 161.3 million euros (plus 7.3 percent at current exchange rates and plus 7.0 percent at constant exchange rates). The Americas generated 98.7 million euros (minus 7.4 percent at current exchange rates and minus 4.6 percent at constant exchange rates).

The management specified in a statement: "The Asian market continues to represent high potential for the group despite a temporary slowdown. This is attributable to different procurement timing by large distributors, recovering compared to the first quarter of 2025."

The adjusted net financial position amounted to 323.1 million euros. This is substantially in line with 31 December 2024 (321.3 million euros).