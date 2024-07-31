Marcolin records profit increase, turnover decrease during license expansion

Italian eyewear company Marcolin Group has announced its financial results for the first half of the year. Although the company has recorded a decline in turnover, there is an increase in profit.

Marcolin reports a turnover of 297.6 million euros, a decrease of 3.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

In addition, the group's profit amounts to 52.7 million euros, an increase of 2.9 percent compared to the first half of 2023.

Marcolin expands license portfolio

Marcolin announces new licensing agreements with Zegna, MAX&Co, GCDS and Skechers. Earlier, Marcolin announced an exclusive partnership with luxury shoemaker Christian Louboutin.

Marcolin's portfolio consists of private labels (Web Eyewear, ic! berlin) as well as license brands Zegna, Tom Ford, Guess, Adidas Sport, Adidas Originals, Christian Louboutin, Max Mara, GCDS, MAX&Co, MCM, Tod's, Pucci, BMW, K-Way, Kenneth Cole, Timberland, Gant, Harley-Davidson, Marciano and Skechers.

The company distributes its products in more than 125 countries. In 2023, Marcolin Group had approximately 2,000 employees and net sales of 558.3 ​​million euros.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.