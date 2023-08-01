Marcolin reports increased sales and profit

In the first half of 2023, Marcolin Group’s net sales amounted to 308.7 million euros, an increase of 8.8 percent at current exchange rates and 8.7 percent at constant exchange rates.

In the second quarter of 2023, Marcolin generated revenues of 156.4 million euros, in line with the same period of the previous year and up 1.6 percent at current exchange rates.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was 27.6 million euros, equal to 17.6 percent of net sales compared to 22.3 million euros in the second quarter of 2022, equal to 14.5 percent of net sales.

In the first six months, compared to the same period of the previous year, the company said in a release, Marcolin's performance continued to grow in the Asian market by 125.4 percent at current exchange rates and 125.3 percent at constant exchange rates. The EMEA also improved by 8.7 percent at current exchange rates and 9.3 percent at constant exchange rates, while performance on the American continent was in line with the first half of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period amounted to 51.2 million euros, an increase of 26.4 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. The trend in the adjusted EBITDA margin was equally positive, reaching 16.6 percent of net sales.

Marcolin closed the first six months of the year with a positive net result of 15.5 million euros, an increase compared to the 8.8 million euros of the first six months of 2022).