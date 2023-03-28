Marcolin reports sales increase of 20.1 percent in 2022

For the year to December 31, 2022, Marcolin's net sales amounted to 547.4 million euros, up 20.1 percent compared to the previous year at current exchange and up 13.2 percent at constant exchange rates.

"2022 results provide a drive for the company's divisions to elevate our expectations even higher: the year ahead of us is just as challenging, but full of important events, in which we will have to prove once again that we are a modern, agile company, capable of reading economic trends and supporting a sector in which Italy acts as a leader," said Fabrizio Curci, CEO & general manager of Marcolin.

Compared to 2021, the company said in a statement, sales in Asia were up 47 percent at current exchange rates and 33 percent at constant exchange rates, EMEA increased 18 percent at current exchange rates and 17 percent at constant exchange rates and Americas improved 17 percent at current exchange rates and 4 percent at constant exchange rates, together accounting for approximately 90 percent of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA reached 61 million euros, showing an increase of 21.7 percent and the adjusted EBITDA margin was positive at 11.1 percent of net sales.