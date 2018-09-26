Marcolin’s eyewear license with Timberland renewed

Eyewear company Marcolin Group has announced the renewal of its licensing agreement to design, produce and distribute optical frames and sunglasses carrying the Timberland brand. The license, signed for the first time in 2013, has been renewed for a further five years until December 2023. Timberland is owned by VF Corporation.

In a statement, Marcolin said that the Timberland eyewear collections will continue to be characterized by “comfort and lightness”. In addition, most styles will contain at least 35 percent bio-based plastic, reflecting Timberland’s growing concern about sustainability.

Marcolin’s brand portfolio includes Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Moncler, Ermenegildo Zegna, Montblanc, Roberto Cavalli, Tod's, Emilio Pucci, Swarovski, Dsquared2, Diesel, Just Cavalli, Covergirl, Kenneth Cole, Guess, Gant, Harley-Davidson, Marciano and many others.

Photo: Timberland eyewear Fall Winter 2018, Marcolin press office