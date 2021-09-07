Marcolin signs three year deal with Treedom and Timberland

Eyewear group Marcolin has announced a three-year partnership with Treedom, a global web platform to promote the planting of trees and forests worldwide to make the planet greener, in collaboration with Timberland Eyewear.

The partnership will see Marcolin supporting the planting of 10,000 trees by Treedom, all geolocated with ID codes to allow each customer to observe its growth and the benefits that Nature will offer each community and the entire planet.

While Timberland with Treedom has committed to planting 50 million trees around the world by 2025. This has already begun with the planting of the Timberland Forest in the North region of the Daka River in Ghana, as part of Africa’s ‘Great Green Wall’ project.

Treedom.net is the first website that allows anyone to plant a tree remotely and follow the story of the project. Every tree has an online page, geolocated and photographed, with regular updates posted in an online Tree Diary that can be given as a gift via message or email.

Founded in Florence, Italy, in 2010, Treedom has planted more than 2 million trees to date, with the support of over 120,000 farmers in 17 countries worldwide.

The aim of the new partnership between Marcolin and Treedom is to “create a long-lasting bond between people, communities and territories in which they live,” adds Marcolin in a press release, as it looks to “transform the adventure of change into awareness and shared responsibility”.