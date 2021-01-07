María Teresa Kumar joins Steve Madden’s board of directors

Steve Madden has announced that María Teresa Kumar has joined the board of directors. Kumar’s appointment expands the board to ten directors, eight of whom are independent directors. Kumar, the company said, will be a member of the company’s corporate social responsibility committee.

Commenting on Kumar’s appointment, Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Steve Madden, said in a statement: “María Teresa’s expertise in connecting and engaging with young audiences, particularly through digital communications, social media and influencers – combined with her passion for creating positive change in the world – make her uniquely well-suited to assist us in executing our strategy and enhancing value for all our stakeholders.”

Kumar is the President and CEO of Voto Latino, which she co-founded in 2004 and built into America’s largest Latinx voter registration and advocacy organization. She is also a regular on-air contributor for MSNBC. Kumar serves on the boards of Emily’s List and the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers. She is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader and a Council on Foreign Relations Life Member.

Picture:Facebook/Steve Madden