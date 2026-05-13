Marimekko increases quarterly profit by a quarter

The Finnish textile group Marimekko Corporation achieved a sales increase and significantly boosted its profit in the first quarter of the 2026 financial year, despite challenging conditions. This was primarily due to strong growth in its international business.

According to an interim report published on Wednesday, sales in the period from January to March amounted to 41.4 million euros (48.47 million dollars). This represents a 5 percent increase compared to the same quarter last year.

International business remains growth driver

In its Finnish home market, revenues remained constant at 18.8 million euros. However, international business saw an upward trend, achieving a 9 percent increase to 22.6 million euros. In Scandinavia, sales rose by 19 percent to 5.0 million euros; in the rest of Europe by 11 percent to 4.4 million euros; and in America by 20 percent to 3.3 million euros. In the Asia-Pacific region, which is the focus of current expansion plans, revenues were 10.0 million euros, slightly above the previous year's level.

All product categories contributed to the growth. Global sales of clothing increased by 3 percent to 15.2 million euros, home textiles by 3 percent to 17.2 million euros, and bags and accessories by 11 percent to 9.0 million euros.

Thanks to sales growth and higher margins, the operating result grew by 20 percent to 5.1 million euros compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The net profit reached 4.1 million euros, which corresponded to an increase of 25 percent.

After “strong start”: company confirms its annual forecasts

CEO and president Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko was pleased with the development in the most recent quarter. “Our strong start to 2026 underscores our international competitiveness and puts us in a good position to continue investing in areas such as increasing brand awareness; digitalisation; expanding our omnichannel sales network; and sustainability, even in a constantly changing and challenging business environment,” she explained in a statement.

Specifically, the company plans to open ten to 15 new stores and shop-in-shop spaces during the year. The focus will be on the Asian markets.

The management maintained its annual forecasts despite ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties. It is therefore still expected that sales will exceed the previous year's level of 189.6 million euros. The adjusted operating margin is expected to reach 16 to 19 percent.