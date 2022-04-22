Marimekko partners with Finnish textile recycling service, Rester Oy

Finnish lifestyle brand Marimekko has revealed it has been working with recycling service Rester Oy on creating textile fibres from its end-of-life materials.

Based in Paimio, Finland, Rester’s recycling facility utilises leftover materials from Marimekko’s own textile printing factory and sewing shop, located in Helsinki.

The partnership falls in line with Marimekko’s goal of a value chain that supports a circular economy, the brand said in a release.

“Our goal is to continuously reduce the amount of waste we generate, and this work starts from the design table,” said Riika Wikberg, chief business development officer at Marimekko. “Efforts are made to optimise the recovery and recycling of the waste resulting from production.”

Wikberg said the company is also exploring the potential use of recycled fibres in new products by the brand.

She continued: “We believe that, in the future, timeless and sustainable products will be made in balance with the environment, in line with the principles of the circular economy.”

The process links closely with newly published EU regulations that will require the separate collection of textile waste by 2025, something Finland is already expecting to achieve by the beginning of 2023.